Markets
F

Ford Motor's Sales in China Jumped in April

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) two joint ventures with Chinese automakers both reported year-over-year sales growth for April, in the latest sign that China's new-car market is recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford's joint venture with Chongqing Changan Automobile sold 20,465 vehicles in April, up 38.3% from April of 2019, Changan said in a filing with the Shenzhen stock exchange.

The joint venture, called Changan Ford, builds and sells Ford- and Lincoln-brand cars and SUVs for the Chinese market.

A China-market version of the Ford Escape, a compact crossover SUV. The front end and other details differ from the US-market Escape.

Ford launched a version of its all-new Escape in China late last year, one of many new products that it has promised to bring to the country. Image source: Ford Motor Company.

Ford's other joint venture, called Jiangling Motors (JMC), reported in its stock-exchange filing that it sold 28,028 vehicles in April, up 7.8% from a year ago. JMC builds and sells commercial trucks and SUVs under the Ford and JMC brands. 

Ford's sales in China fell 34.9% in the first quarter, as the COVID-19 outbreak shuttered dealerships and kept consumers home in many parts of the country. 

Ford's sales in China also include Ford- and Lincoln-brand vehicles that are imported from other countries, including the United States. Ford reports its total sales in China quarterly. 

Ford's operation in China has struggled since mid-2017, when its sales began to fall after several years of promising growth. Ford restructured its China operation last year, installing new leadership, mending relationships with dealers, and promising a slew of new products over the next few years.

Ford lost $241 million in China in the first quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Ford
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ford wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

John Rosevear owns shares of Ford. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular