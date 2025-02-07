Ford Motor's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Ford Motor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $773,690, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $44,298.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $9.82 for Ford Motor over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $9.82 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.5 $0.49 $0.5 $9.50 $204.7K 21.7K 7.5K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $0.26 $0.25 $0.26 $9.50 $106.9K 29.9K 6.2K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $0.29 $0.28 $0.29 $9.50 $102.4K 29.9K 4.6K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.5 $0.49 $0.5 $9.50 $99.8K 21.7K 1.4K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.32 $0.3 $0.3 $9.00 $84.1K 126.3K 8.2K

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Ford Motor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Ford Motor With a volume of 68,886,174, the price of F is down -0.76% at $9.19. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Ford Motor

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $10.875.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ford Motor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

