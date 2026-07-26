Ford Motor vs. Tesla: What The Revenue Trends of These Automotive Giants Tell Investors

Key Points

Ford Motor currently generates a larger volume of revenue, maintaining a consistently higher baseline than Tesla over the observed periods.

Over the last eight quarters, both companies experienced quarter-over-quarter fluctuations, with Ford Motor showing higher cyclical peaks and Tesla displaying a recent upward shift.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to fluctuate or establishes a directional trend in upcoming quarters.

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Ford Motor: Steady Revenue Amid Operational Shifts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) primarily generates its revenue by designing, manufacturing, and selling a broad spectrum of vehicles to individual consumers and commercial fleets.

While announcing plans to form a manufacturing joint venture with Geely Auto in Spain, it reported a 6% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Tesla: Revenue Fluctuations and New Production

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) primarily earns its revenue by producing and selling electric vehicles (EVs), alongside offering energy generation and storage solutions.

It commenced Cybercab production at Gigafactory Texas and reported a 4% net income margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Investors

Revenue represents the total money brought in by sales before any expenses are deducted. Tracking this figure helps investors understand the total scale and top-line growth trajectory of a business.

Quarterly Revenue for Ford Motor and Tesla

Quarter (Period End) Ford Motor Revenue Tesla Revenue Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $46.2 billion $25.2 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $48.2 billion $25.7 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $40.7 billion $19.3 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $50.2 billion $22.5 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $50.5 billion $28.1 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $45.9 billion $24.9 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $43.3 billion $22.4 billion Q2 2026 Not yet reported $28.2 billion (period ended June 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 24, 2026.

Foolish Take

With more than a century under its belt, Ford’s sales naturally tower over Tesla’s. This difference also speaks to the broader market Ford addresses with gas-powered automobiles compared to Tesla’s more narrow focus on electric vehicles.

However, Tesla is growing at a far faster rate. Its first-quarter sales of $22.4 billion represented a 16% year-over-year increase compared to Ford’s 6%, and that rate accelerated to an impressive 26% in Q2. If this trend continues, Tesla’s revenue will eventually catch up to Ford.

The veteran automaker has attempted to capitalize on the rise of EVs, but this part of Ford’s operations remains deeply unprofitable, and only produced $1.2 billion in Q1 sales. This suggests the company’s EV efforts are not resonating with customers to the level that Tesla has managed to achieve.

The introduction of its Ford Energy division in May points to the company’s effort to capitalize on its EV investments by providing battery storage solutions to organizations. The new division also provides an additional income stream.

Tesla is evolving its lead in EVs into a self-driving vehicle business. Its Cybercab will be dedicated to this. The challenge is that developing the artificial intelligence required to perform the driving has eaten into the company’s free cash flow, which fell nearly 850% year over year. Still, this could be a far more lucrative new business in the years ahead compared to Ford Energy.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Ford Motor Company and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.