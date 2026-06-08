Ford Motor vs. Rivian Automotive: Which Automaker Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Ford Motor maintains a massive manufacturing scale and generates substantial free cash flow from its diverse vehicle lineup.

Rivian Automotive remains a high-growth electric vehicle specialist with a key commercial partnership and improving net margins.

Which automotive stock is the better choice for your long-term portfolio in 2026?

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The world of automaker stocks offers investors choices between long-established names and fast-growing upstarts. Investors looking for exposure to the changing automotive landscape must decide between legacy reliability and high-growth potential when choosing between Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) for their portfolios.

Ford Motor operates as a global powerhouse with a massive internal combustion engine business while it pivots toward electrification and software services. Rivian Automotive is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer focused on premium consumer trucks and commercial delivery vans. They represent two different paths within the same evolving market for transportation and energy.

The case for Ford Motor

Ford Motor builds a wide range of vehicles, from iconic F-150 trucks to Lincoln luxury cars, targeting both retail consumers and commercial fleets. The company maintains a leading position among consumer discretionary stocks due to its massive scale and historical brand recognition. Its business strategy focuses on three distinct pillars: traditional gasoline vehicles, commercial solutions, and a rapidly expanding electric vehicle segment.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $187.3 billion, representing modest 1.2% growth from the previous year. Despite the high top-line figure, the company reported a net loss of approximately $8.2 billion for the period. This resulted in a negative net margin of roughly 4.4%, which is a metric that measures how much of each dollar earned becomes actual profit after all expenses.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 4.7x, meaning total debt is more than four times larger than shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term liabilities with assets that can be converted to cash quickly, stands at nearly 1.1x. For the full year, the company generated close to $12.5 billion in free cash flow, the cash remaining after operating costs and capital investments.

The case for Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive produces high-end electric trucks and SUVs designed for outdoor adventure alongside its commercial electric delivery vans. A significant portion of its commercial business depends on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), which holds approximately 12.7% of the company's voting power as of December 2025. This customer concentration means the loss of business from its primary partner could have a material adverse effect on its long-term financial stability.

During FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $5.4 billion, reflecting growth of roughly 8.4% as the company scaled its manufacturing operations. However, the business recorded a net loss of approximately $3.6 billion, resulting in a negative net margin of roughly 67.7%. While still in the red, this was an improvement over the negative 95.5% net margin reported in the previous fiscal year.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 1.5x, calculated by dividing total debt by shareholders’ equity. Its current ratio is roughly 2.3x, suggesting a comfortable cushion for meeting short-term financial obligations with liquid assets. Free cash flow for the year was negative $2.5 billion, as the company continues to invest heavily in its production facilities and new vehicle platforms.

Risk profile comparison

Ford Motor faces significant pressure from the high cost of raw materials and battery components needed to achieve its electrification goals. The company remains under intense scrutiny from regulators like the NHTSA, which has imposed civil penalties and oversight related to safety recalls. Furthermore, competition from Chinese manufacturers and established rivals in theglobal marketcreates a risk that its market share could erode in key regions.

Rivian Automotive relies heavily on its relationship with Amazon for a large percentage of its revenue, yet the partner has no minimum purchase requirements. The company also faces challenges in scaling manufacturing at its Illinois factory, where production levels have historically remained below full capacity. Additionally, its reliance on a joint venture with Volkswagen for software development means any failure to integrate these complex systems could delay vehicle launches.

Valuation comparison

Ford Motor offers a significantly lower entry point based on future earnings estimates and sales compared to its younger electric rival.

Metric Ford Motor Rivian Automotive Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 9.0x 39.8x 29.5x P/S ratio 0.3x 3.8x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

It’s harder to see two more different automaker stocks to choose from, but both have some positive similarities. For one, each has sizable annual sales. That’s notable given how many EV automakers came to the stock market with no sales or minimal revenue since 2020. Each are U.S. based businesses which helps with taxes and market positioning in the U.S., the second-largest car market in the world, after China. Both Ford and Rivian also continue to post excellent scores on consumer perception of their respective brands and for quality.

Ford does have some advantages over Rivian. For one, Ford has long established itself in mainland China, the world’s largest automotive market. Ford’s China sales, including exports, topped $900 million in 2025. Ford is also a well-established name in Europe, another of the world’s major car markets. The business also has massive scale, with revenue more than 35 times that of Rivian. That gives Ford the cash flow to make major moves in the marketplace if it wants, such as buying minority positions in foreign automakers, something it has done to good effect in the past.

Yet investors seeking long-term profits in the automotive sector may be better served by investing in Rivian. Despite policy efforts to promote combustion engines in the U.S., EVs continue to grow as a share of the market. EVs accounted for ~8% of all auto sales domestically last year, nearly double from four years prior. Outside the U.S., EVs are expected to account for one of every four autos sold worldwide this year. Rivian doesn’t yet sell outside the U.S. and Canada, but it’s fertile ground for expansion.

Ford, meanwhile, has to balance maintaining its existing combustion engine business with funding the expansion of its toehold in EVs. It’s not always easy, as seen in the company’s recent decision to mothball its electric F-150 model.

While Rivian is still unprofitable, its cash burn has slowed significantly in recent years, and the business has more cash on its balance sheet than debt. Its distinctive truck offerings and sterling brand positioning as the other American EV maker, an alternative to the controversial Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), give it a clear brand identity in consumers’ minds.

Rivian’s price-to-sales multiple of 3.8 is a pricey premium for an upstart car brand, but the market’s discount pricing of Ford, with its P/S of well less than 1x, is a red flag on how Wall Street views the company’s long-term growth prospects.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.