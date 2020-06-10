Ford Motor, Volkswagen AG To Expand Alliance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) and Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) have signed agreements to expand their global alliance. The alliance will produce a medium pickup truck engineered and built by Ford, for sale by Volkswagen as the Amarok starting in 2022 within the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles lineup. The alliance will also produce a city delivery van based on the latest Caddy model, developed and built by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and later a 1-ton cargo van created by Ford.

The alliance will lead to a Ford electric vehicle for Europe by 2023 built on Volkswagen's Modular Electric Drive, or MEB, toolkit.

