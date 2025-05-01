Ford Motor Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, Ford Motor Company (F) is a leading automobile company that develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. Valued at $40.2 billion by market cap, the company also provides vehicle-related financing, leasing, and insurance.

Shares of this auto giant have underperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. F has declined 17.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 10.6%. However, in 2025, F stock is up 1.1%, outpacing the SPX’s 5.3% fall on a YTD basis.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, F has also struggled to keep up with the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR). The exchange-traded fund has dipped 6.6% over the past year. But F has surpassed the ETF’s 17.2% fall this year.

On April 14, Ford stock rose over 4% after President Trump announced he is considering temporary tariff exemptions on imported vehicles and parts, boosting investor sentiment across U.S. automakers.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect F’s EPS to decline 33.7% to $1.84 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 24 analysts covering F stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, 16 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with four analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 23, Citigroup Inc. (C) initiated coverage on Ford with a “Neutral” rating and a $10 price target, citing challenges like uneven North American production, rising warranty costs, and losses in EV production. These factors, along with tariff uncertainties, may keep Ford’s guidance unclear and impact performance by $2–3 billion.

While Ford currently trades above its mean price target of $9.14, its Street-high target of $14 represents a 39.9% premium to F’s current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.