Oil
F

Ford Motor, SK Innovation announce EV battery joint venture in U.S.

Contributor
Ben Klayman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Ford Motor Co and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation on Thursday announced they will form a battery joint venture in the United States to support the No. 2 U.S. automaker's electric vehicle rollout.

DETROIT, May 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation 096770.KS on Thursday announced they will form a battery joint venture in the United States to support the No. 2 U.S. automaker's electric vehicle rollout.

The companies said they have signed a memorandum of understanding. Reuters on Wednesday reported plans for the joint venture.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

    #TradeTalks: A general pullback or a sign of further market deterioration?

    Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Head of Research and Client Engagement Jay Gragnani joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss if this as a general pullback or a sign of further market deterioration.

    15 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular