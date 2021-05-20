Oil
F

Ford Motor, SK Innovation announce EV battery joint venture in N. America

Contributor
Ben Klayman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Ford Motor Co and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation on Thursday announced they will form a battery joint venture in North America to support the No. 2 U.S. automaker's electric vehicle rollout.

By Ben Klayman

DETROIT, May 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation 096770.KS on Thursday announced they will form a battery joint venture in North America to support the No. 2 U.S. automaker's electric vehicle rollout.

The companies said they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the formation of the venture, called BlueOvalSK. Reuters on Wednesday reported plans for the joint venture.

The plan is for the partnership to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually in traction battery cells and array modules, starting mid-decade, with potential to expand, the companies said.

"This MOU is just the start; it's a key part of our plan to vertically integrate key capabilities that will differentiate Ford far into the future," Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley said in a statement.

SK Innovation CEO Kim Jun added: "Our JV with Ford will play a pivotal role in fleshing out the electric vehicle value chain in the United States, a key objective of the current U.S. administration."

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by David Evans)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

    #TradeTalks: A general pullback or a sign of further market deterioration?

    Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Head of Research and Client Engagement Jay Gragnani joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss if this as a general pullback or a sign of further market deterioration.

    14 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular