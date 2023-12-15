News & Insights

Ford Motor Says Cathy O'Callaghan To Replace Marion Harris As Ford Credit President And CEO

December 15, 2023 — 09:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) announced Friday that Ford Credit president and CEO Marion Harris will retire in on March 1, 2023, capping 25 years at Ford.

Harris will be replaced by Cathy O'Callaghan, a longtime global company leader and Ford's vice president and controller since 2018, on February 12. O'Callaghan and Kosman will report to CFO John Lawler.

Mark Kosman, who has played a significant role in aligning financial reporting with the Ford+ growth strategy and is streamlining Ford's ERP, is selected to be chief accounting officer, effective February 12.

