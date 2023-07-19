Ford Motor Reports After the Close on 7/27 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Ford Motor (NYSE: F) F next earnings date is projected to be 7/27 after the close, with earnings estimates of $0.53/share on $40.06 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Ford Motor earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q1 2023 5/2/2023 0.630 Q4 2022 2/2/2023 0.510 Q3 2022 10/26/2022 0.300 Q2 2022 7/27/2022 0.680 Q1 2022 4/27/2022 0.380

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Ford Motor has options available that expire July 28th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the F options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Ford Motor's current dividend yield is 4.23%, with the following Ford Motor Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

