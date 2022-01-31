Ford Motor Reports After the Close on 2/3 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Ford Motor (NYSE: F) F next earnings date is projected to be 2/3 after the close, with earnings estimates of $0.45/share on $35.52 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Ford Motor earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q3 2021 10/27/2021 0.510 Q2 2021 7/28/2021 0.130 Q1 2021 4/28/2021 0.890 Q4 2020 2/4/2021 0.340 Q3 2020 10/28/2020 0.650

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Ford Motor has options available that expire February 04th.

Ford Motor's current dividend yield is 2.05%, with the following Ford Motor Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

