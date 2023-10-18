Ford Motor Reports After the Close on 10/26 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Ford Motor (NYSE: F) F next earnings date is projected to be 10/26 after the close, with earnings estimates of $0.45/share on $40.25 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Ford Motor earnings history looks like this:
|Period
|Earnings Date
|Earnings
|Q2 2023
|7/27/2023
|0.720
|Q1 2023
|5/2/2023
|0.630
|Q4 2022
|2/2/2023
|0.510
|Q3 2022
|10/26/2022
|0.300
|Q2 2022
|7/27/2022
|0.680
The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:
And with equally impressive revenue growth:
But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Ford Motor has options available that expire October 27th.
Ford Motor's current dividend yield is 4.98%, with the following Ford Motor Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.
