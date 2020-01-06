Markets
Ford Motor Q4 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Down 1.3% YoY; Lincoln SUV Sales Up 30.9%

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) reported fourth-quarter U.S. vehicle sales of 601,862, down 1.3 percent from previous year. Ford's overall truck sales were up 15.9 percent to 330,075, best overall fourth-quarter truck sales result since 2001. SUV sales were down 4.1 percent to 208,387, for the quarter. Car sales were 63,400, a decline of 41.0 percent from prior year.

Fourth-quarter Ford brand sales declined 2.2 percent year-on-year to 568,507. Ford Cars recorded 42.6 percent decline in sales, while Ford Trucks reported an increase of 15.9 percent.

Fourth-quarter Lincoln brand sales rose 17.8 percent to 33,355. Sales of Lincoln SUVs were up 30.9 percent, making it Lincoln's best fourth-quarter sales performance for its SUVs since 2001. Lincoln Cars recorded a decline of 19.4 percent, for the quarter.

