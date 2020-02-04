Ford Motor Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on FEB.4, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast log on to www.shareholder.ford.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-870-8664 (US) or 1-970-297-2423 (International), Password: Ford Earnings.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (US) or 1-404-537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 6845877.

