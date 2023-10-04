Ford Motor Q3 U.S. Vehicle Sales Up 7.7%; Posts Best-ever Electric Vehicle Sales

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) reported that its third quarter U.S. total sales were 500,504 vehicles, an increase of 7.7 percent from last year. EV sales were up 14.8 percent to 20,962 vehicles. The company noted that much of this gain came on strong Mustang Mach-E sales, which was up 42.5 percent for the quarter. Ford hybrid sales, led by F-150 and Maverick hybrid trucks, posted sales of 34,861 vehicles, up 41.4 percent over last year.

"We saw strong balanced sales growth providing choice to our customers in the third quarter, with growth coming from our gas engine, electric, hybrid and commercial van lineup," said Andrew Frick, vice president, sales, distribution and trucks.

Ford overall truck sales, including pickups and vans, were up 15.3 percent over last year to 275,554 vehicles.

The company noted that customer usage of BlueCruise, hands-free highway driving technology, has now surpassed 125 million cumulative hands-free driven miles, a 33 percent increase since the end of second quarter.

