Ford Motor Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on July 30, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast log on to https://shareholder.ford.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-870-8664 (US) or 1-970-297-2423 (International), Password: Ford Earnings.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (US) or 1-404-537-3406 (International),Passcode: 6694664.

