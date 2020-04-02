Ford Motor Q1 Sales Down 12.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) reported U.S. total sales of 516,330 vehicles, a decline of 12.5% from prior year. Ford brand sales were 490,769 vehicles, down 13.2%. Lincoln sales were up 2.3% to 25,561 vehicles. Ford brand SUV sales were down 12.7 percent, for the quarter.

For the first quarter, U.S. Truck sales were 263,757 vehicles, a decline of 5.4%. SUV sales were 189,720 vehicles, down 11.0%. Ford van sales totaled 54,499 vans, an increase of 5.7 percent. Ford total pickup sales were down 7.4 percent for the quarter.

