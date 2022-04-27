Ford Motor Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on April 27, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.shareholder.ford.com

To listen to the call, dial 1.877.930.5753 (US) or 1-412-317-5617 (International), Password Ford Earnings.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Conference ID: 2364458.

