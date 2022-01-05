Ford Motor posts 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales

US Markets
Ford Motor Co on Wednesday posted a 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. vehicle sales, after the automaker was forced to delay deliveries due to lingering supply-chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage.

The Detroit automaker sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021, compared to 2,044,744 vehicles a year earlier.

