Ford Motor Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Ford Motor (NYSE:F), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in F often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Ford Motor. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 62% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $1,198,500, and 7 calls, totaling $294,375.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.85 to $11.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.85 to $11.0 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $0.52 $0.5 $0.51 $8.85 $1.1M 48.4K 23.5K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $0.26 $0.25 $0.26 $10.50 $52.0K 4.2K 2.1K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $0.28 $0.27 $0.27 $10.00 $48.5K 44.0K 3.4K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $0.24 $0.23 $0.24 $10.50 $48.2K 18.5K 2.2K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $0.06 $0.04 $0.05 $10.50 $43.6K 29.2K 9.7K

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Ford Motor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Ford Motor

With a volume of 54,207,714, the price of F is up 0.55% at $10.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $8.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $9. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $10. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $9. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $8. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $7.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ford Motor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

