Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Ford Motor's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Ford Motor had US$128.8b of debt in June 2022, down from US$146.9b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$28.2b, its net debt is less, at about US$100.6b. NYSE:F Debt to Equity History August 25th 2022

How Strong Is Ford Motor's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Ford Motor had liabilities of US$86.5b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$115.1b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$28.2b and US$3.95b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$169.3b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$62.4b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Ford Motor would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Ford Motor's net debt to EBITDA ratio is 5.8 which suggests rather high debt levels, but its interest cover of 9.3 times suggests the debt is easily serviced. Overall we'd say it seems likely the company is carrying a fairly heavy swag of debt. Notably, Ford Motor's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 279% on last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ford Motor's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Ford Motor actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last two years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

We feel some trepidation about Ford Motor's difficulty level of total liabilities, but we've got positives to focus on, too. To wit both its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and EBIT growth rate were encouraging signs. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Ford Motor is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Ford Motor (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

