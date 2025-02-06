News & Insights

Markets
F

Ford Motor Names Sherry House CFO, Marin Gjaja Chief Strategy Officer

February 06, 2025 — 12:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) announced Wednesday that Sherry House, who has served as vice president, Finance, since June last year, will become the Chief Financial Officer as planned, effective February 6.

House succeeds John Lawler, who will continue to serve as Ford's vice chair, and will focus on strategy, partnerships, alliances, and corporate development.

The auromaker further appointed Marin Gjaja as chief strategy officer, after holding key leadership roles since joining the firm in 2022, including COO for Ford Model e.

In addition, Ford announced that David McClelland, vice president, strategy and partnerships, has elected to retire toward the end of the first quarter. He holds a 32-year global career with Ford.

With these changes, Andrew Frick takes on additional responsibility as president, Ford Blue and Ford Model e. He will continue to oversee Ford Pro in the interim until a new leader is named.

Kay Hart, who led Ford's International Markets Group, will be appointed general manager of Ford Model e, reporting to Frick.

Sam Wu, president and CEO, Ford of China adds responsibility for Ford's International Markets Group.

Daniel Justo, vice president, Ford Customer Service Division, will take the lead for customer experience.

According to the company, the key leadership changes come as it continues to accelerate Ford+ plan to create a dynamic and growing product, services and software company.

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said, "We continue to build a talented, mission-driven leadership team that will consistently deliver results while transforming Ford into a higher-growth, higher-margin, more durable company in this fast-changing and competitive environment."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.