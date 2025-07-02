Ford Motor Issues Safety Recall; Affected Vehicles Contain SYNC 3.2 R10 RC1 Infotainment Software

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) said it is recalling certain 2018-2022 Transit Connect, 2019-2020 MKZ, Edge, Continental, F-150, Nautilus, Fusion, 2019-2023 Ranger, Mustang, 2020-2021 EcoSport, Expedition, Navigator, 2020-2022 Escape, F-250 SD, Corsair, 2020-2023 Aviator, Transit, 2020-2024 Explorer, 2021-2024 Bronco Sport, and 2022-2024 Maverick vehicles.

A total of 200,061 vehicles are potentially involved in the recall. The company said the affected vehicles contain SYNC 3.2 R10 RC1 infotainment software. Owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have an updated version of SYNC 3 software flashed into their Accessory Protocol Interface Module.

On January 17, 2025, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Office of Defect Investigations contacted Ford about a Vehicle Owner Questionnaire trend associated with rear-view camera image complaints on 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles. From April 2025 to May 2025, Ford's s Critical Concern Review Group performed an analysis of the warranty data for all rear-view camera system components. This review identified an increase in Accessory Protocol Image Module and rear-view image complaints for vehicles produced between March 2023 and November 2023. These production dates coincided with the introduction of SYNC3 software release R10 RC1.

Ford noted that it is aware of 1326 warranty claims potentially related to this condition received between 6/13/2023 and 5/23/2025. On June 20, 2025, Ford's Field Review Committee reviewed the concern and approved a field action.

