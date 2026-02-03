Is Ford Motor (F) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ford Motor Company (F) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ford Motor Company is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, F has returned 5.3% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 2.5%. This shows that Ford Motor Company is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Modine (MOD). The stock has returned 46.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Modine's current year EPS has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ford Motor Company belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5% so far this year, so F is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Modine belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 54-stock industry is currently ranked #153. The industry has moved -0.1% year to date.

Ford Motor Company and Modine could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.