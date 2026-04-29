Ford Motor (F) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ford Motor Company (F) reported $39.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +232.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Wholesale Units- Total : 934 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 995.89 thousand.

: 934 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 995.89 thousand. Wholesale Units - Ford Pro : 316 thousand compared to the 337.85 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 316 thousand compared to the 337.85 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Wholesale Units - Ford Blue : 584 thousand versus 576.56 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 584 thousand versus 576.56 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Wholesale Units - Ford Model e : 34 thousand compared to the 39.79 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 34 thousand compared to the 39.79 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit : $39.82 billion compared to the $38.96 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $39.82 billion compared to the $38.96 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Ford Pro : $14.7 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

: $14.7 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%. Revenues- Ford Credit : $3.43 billion versus $3.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.

: $3.43 billion versus $3.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Blue : $23.9 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

: $23.9 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%. Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Model e : $1.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

: $1.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro : $1.69 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion.

: $1.69 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit : $783 million versus $541.61 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $783 million versus $541.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue: $1.94 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $556.78 million.

Here is how Ford Motor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ford Motor here>>>

Shares of Ford Motor have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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