Ford Motor (F) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Ford Motor Company (F) reported revenue of $42.5 billion, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was -22.2%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Wholesale Units - Ford Blue : 712 thousand compared to the 636.9 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 712 thousand compared to the 636.9 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Wholesale Units - Ford Pro : 334 thousand compared to the 345.33 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 334 thousand compared to the 345.33 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Wholesale Units - Ford Model e : 37 thousand versus 40.16 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 37 thousand versus 40.16 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit : $42.45 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $40.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

: $42.45 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $40.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%. Revenues- Ford Credit : $3.4 billion compared to the $3.44 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.

: $3.4 billion compared to the $3.44 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year. Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Blue : $26.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

: $26.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. Revenues- Ford Pro : $14.9 billion versus $15.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.

: $14.9 billion versus $15.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change. Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Model e : $1.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%.

: $1.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit : $701 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $573.75 million.

: $701 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $573.75 million. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue : $727 million compared to the $779.3 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $727 million compared to the $779.3 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro : $1.23 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Corporate Other: $-406 million versus $-540.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Ford Motor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ford Motor here>>>

Shares of Ford Motor have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.