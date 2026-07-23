Ford Motor (F) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company (F) will report quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $45.72 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 2.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 5.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ford Motor metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Ford Pro' will reach $18.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Ford Credit' will reach $3.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Blue' should come in at $25.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Model e' to come in at $1.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -31.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wholesale Units - Ford Pro' reaching 421.07 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 429.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Wholesale Units - Ford Blue' should arrive at 669.70 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 696.00 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wholesale Units - Ford Model e' at 43.69 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 60.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro' of $1.68 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.32 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit' will reach $546.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $645.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue' will likely reach $1.24 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $661.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ford Motor have demonstrated returns of +4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), F is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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