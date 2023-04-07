Ford Motor (F) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Ford Motor said on April 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.31%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.79 (n=150).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F is 0.19%, a decrease of 18.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 2,141,595K shares. The put/call ratio of F is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ford Motor is $13.54. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 9.78% from its latest reported closing price of $12.33.

The projected annual revenue for Ford Motor is $154,988MM, a decrease of 1.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 275K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund holds 160K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Comerica Securities holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 17.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Coastal Bridge Advisors holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory holds 59K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing a decrease of 79.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 47.72% over the last quarter.

Ford Motor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide.

