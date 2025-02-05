FORD MOTOR Earnings Results: $F Reports Quarterly Earnings

FORD MOTOR ($F) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, beating estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $44,900,000,000, beating estimates of $43,877,307,941 by $1,022,692,059.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $F stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FORD MOTOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 650 institutional investors add shares of FORD MOTOR stock to their portfolio, and 924 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 31,027,164 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $327,646,851
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 18,789,638 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $198,418,577
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 17,091,540 shares (-53.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $180,486,662
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 8,959,409 shares (+713.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $94,611,359
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 7,302,700 shares (+204.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $77,116,512
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 6,992,868 shares (+90.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $73,844,686
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 6,408,741 shares (+1652.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,676,304
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
FORD MOTOR Government Contracts
We have seen $188,392,306 of award payments to $F over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4X4 PICKUP,FULLSIZE,CREW CAB, POLICE USE: $750,784
- 4X4 SUV, 4 DR, COMPACT, HARD TOP WAGON: $609,852
- 4X2 PICKUP, FULL SIZE, REGULAR CAB, MIN 6500 LBS GVWR: $496,510
- 4X4 PICKUP, FULL SIZE, CREW CAB, MIN 6700 LBS GVWR, HEV: $490,380
- 4X4 PICKUP, FULL SIZE, CREW CAB, MIN 6700 LBS GVWR, HEV: $490,380
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.