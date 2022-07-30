Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Shares Fly 28% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 28% after a shaky period beforehand. Notwithstanding the latest gain, the annual share price return of 5.3% isn't as impressive.

Even after such a large jump in price, Ford Motor's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.1x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 32x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Ford Motor as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:F Price Based on Past Earnings July 30th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Ford Motor would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 239% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 432% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 11% each year over the next three years. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 10.0% per year.

In light of this, it's understandable that Ford Motor's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Ford Motor's P/E?

Ford Motor's recent share price jump still sees its P/E sitting firmly flat on the ground. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Ford Motor's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Ford Motor has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Ford Motor, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

