Ford Motor Company (F) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Ford Motor Company (F) standing at $10.29, reflecting a +0.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.63% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.02, signifying a 104.08% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.91 billion, down 12.5% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.33 per share and a revenue of $165.94 billion, signifying shifts of -27.72% and -3.9%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 8.2% downward. Right now, Ford Motor Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.68. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.09 of its industry.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 0.73. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.82.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

