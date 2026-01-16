Ford Motor Company (F) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $13.60, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.06% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.68% outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.11, reflecting a 71.79% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $40.33 billion, showing a 10.18% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $171.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of -41.3% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% higher. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Ford Motor Company is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.88 for its industry.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Ford Motor Company (F)

