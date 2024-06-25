Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Ford Motor Company (F) ended the recent trading session at $12.09, demonstrating a -1.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.58% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.88% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.83% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 24, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.62, reflecting a 13.89% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.65 billion, indicating a 1.83% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.02 per share and a revenue of $166.93 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.5% and +0.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% higher. Right now, Ford Motor Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.78, which means Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.79 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Domestic industry stood at 1.37 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 49, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

