Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $13.29, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.57%.

The company's stock has climbed by 3.86% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ford Motor Company will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.06, showcasing a 84.62% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $40.02 billion, indicating a 10.88% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.05 per share and a revenue of $171.57 billion, indicating changes of -42.93% and -0.64%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.97% lower. Currently, Ford Motor Company is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ford Motor Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.7.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

