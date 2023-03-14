Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $11.93, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 8.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.68%.

Ford Motor Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $35.2 billion, up 9.63% from the year-ago period.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $148.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.68% and -0.1%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.22% lower. Ford Motor Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Ford Motor Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.69.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

