Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) ended the recent trading session at $11.83, demonstrating a -0.08% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.09% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Ford Motor Company will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 6, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.13, marking a 74.51% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $36.6 billion, indicating a 12.43% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Ford Motor Company boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Ford Motor Company is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.35.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

