Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $15.19, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.87% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.35 billion, up 15.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $147.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.45% and +16.51%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.81% higher within the past month. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.26, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.8 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.