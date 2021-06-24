Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $15.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.94% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 9.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

F will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, F is projected to report earnings of -$0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.99 billion, up 32.3% from the prior-year quarter.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $125.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +158.54% and +8.65%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for F. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.44% higher. F currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note F's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.96, which means F is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

