Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $15.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 36.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 0.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from F as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect F to post earnings of -$0.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.33 billion, up 28.32% from the prior-year quarter.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $125.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +136.59% and +8.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for F should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.11% higher within the past month. F currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, F is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.54, which means F is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.76 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

