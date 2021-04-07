Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 9.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from F as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect F to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 160.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.63 billion, up 4.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $143.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +163.41% and +23.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for F. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.17% higher. F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that F has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.72 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.42, so we one might conclude that F is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

