Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $13.20, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.36% in that time.

F will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, F is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 139.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.63 billion, up 4.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $143.5 billion, which would represent changes of +156.1% and +23.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for F should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. F is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, F is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.01.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow F in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

