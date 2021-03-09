Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.57, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 19.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from F as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, up 139.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.63 billion, up 4.13% from the year-ago period.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $143.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +156.1% and +23.85%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for F should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.48% lower. F currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, F currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.39.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.49 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow F in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

