Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.20, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 6.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.79%.

Ford Motor Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ford Motor Company to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 238.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.26 billion, up 41.97% from the year-ago period.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $143.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.75% and +14.04%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Ford Motor Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.8.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 1.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

