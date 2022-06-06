Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $13.46, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 12.83% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 238.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.26 billion, up 41.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $143.9 billion, which would represent changes of +20.75% and +14.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.29% lower. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ford Motor Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.11.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 2.35 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.