Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $16.65, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 51.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.56 billion, down 8.93% from the prior-year quarter.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $142.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.13% and +13.1%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.21% lower. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.67, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

