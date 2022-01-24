Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $20.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.96 billion, up 8.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.75% higher. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.14.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.41 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.