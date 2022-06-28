Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -1.91%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.81, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.01% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, up 238.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.26 billion, up 41.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $143.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.75% and +14.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.11.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

