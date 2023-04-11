Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves 1.18%: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 13.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2023. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.01 billion, up 12.15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $149.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.21% and +0.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% lower within the past month. Ford Motor Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Ford Motor Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.57, which means Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

