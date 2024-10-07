Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Ford Motor Company (F) standing at $10.49, reflecting a -0.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.96% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.09% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Ford Motor Company will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 28, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 28.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $41.2 billion, indicating a 0.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $169.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.47% and +2.17%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Ford Motor Company boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ford Motor Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.62 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.2.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.