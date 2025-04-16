Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the latest trading day at $9.40, indicating a -0.53% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.07%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 5.03% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.02, reflecting a 104.08% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.91 billion, down 12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.34 per share and a revenue of $163.82 billion, demonstrating changes of -27.17% and -5.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.63% lower. Right now, Ford Motor Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.42.

We can also see that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 202, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.